Mumu Fresh will perform at the Levitt Pavilion as part of Juneteenth celebration

Maimouna "Mumu Fresh" Youssef will perform as a part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on June 18th at 5pm. This Juneteenth concert will also celebrate community with a commemoration event earlier in the day and will include food trucks, DJs, and other performances.

Mumu Fresh is a hip-hop and R&B artist and activist. She has collaborated with and been featured by artists such as Common, The Roots, Dave Chappelle, and a long list of others.

Performing for the first time in Dayton, Grammy nominated artist, Mumu Fresh, is sure to put on a show you don’t want to miss. Since her latest solo album, Queen of Culture, in 2021, she has been releasing singles each month since January 2022.

Also in the works for Maimouna Youssef is an upcoming book, continued work on her music education platform, "Muniversity Studies," and more singles as well as an album in the future.

This installment of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season includes a variety of artists and will be full of energy. For more information and a list of upcoming events, click here.

Digital production by Selah Griffin

