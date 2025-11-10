Studio Session: CHAMBERS jumps into the A/V world with event production company Merkaba

Dayton DJ CHAMBERS laid down a guest set for Club Cuts and spoke with host Barry Leonhard about getting into DJing as well as his event production company Merkaba.

Discovering DJing around 2021 Jared Chambers, aka CHAMBERS, has been pushing the scene forward with his arsenal of sound and lighting. One of Chambers' first formative club experiences was seeing Flume live.

"I started getting into Flume so I went to see them live, and it was just like,'Holy crap. This is amazing.' It was a very transformative experience for me." said Chambers. "I really fell in love with music and just with the whole idea that music can really bring that whole experience to you and really elevate you and change you as a person."

When you're helping produce a show it's easy to get lost in the world of lighting and sound, any A/V nerd will preach about the importance of a good speaker or projector. At the moment Chambers' has his sights set on improving his lighting game. While working at Yellow Cab Tavern he realized that the venue was lacking a proper lighting setup for shows.

"I just noticed that we didn't have any lighting at all. And scrolling through my phone, you know, it's like you see all those videos of shows where it's just crazy lights. It really catches your attention. I think proper lighting can really elevate an experience and really make that show get that extra punch."

Listen to the whole two hour show and interview with CHAMBERS on Soundcloud.