© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
A Country Ramble

Studio Session: Whitt Mead and Kathy Anderson give a master class in old-time music

By Tom Duffee,
Peter Day
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
https://folktraditional.ohioartscouncil.org/whitt-mead/
Fiddler Whitt Mead.

This week, host Tom Duffee invited fiddler Whitt Meade and pianist Kathy Anderson to perform a live studio session on A Country Ramble. The musicians played favorites from their repertoire of old-time tunes, and shared details about the history and composition of each song.

Both Meade and Anderson are distinguished musicians in the old-time tradition. On the program, Meade talks about studying with legendary fiddle players like Tommy Jarrell and Dayton's Jim Morrison. He and Anderson also talk about the role of each of their instruments–fiddle and piano–in old-time music. “Back in the old days, you had a piano in every home,” Anderson said. “If you also had a fiddler that would be perfect.”

Mead spoke about the difference between old time and bluegrass fiddle technique:

“A lot of the early bluegrass fiddling was the same as Old Time fiddling. They used the same southern down-bow technique that’s ubiquitous among all the states in the East. With time, after bluegrass came along, they started relying more on the rhythm section – the bass and the mandolin – to keep the rhythm going. This freed up the banjo and fiddle to just focus on the melody, and they started dropping some of the rhythms that they used to put in in the old days. To me that’s the main difference – stylistically, banjo and fiddle shifted and became more melodic.”

The musicians also talked about how they select songs to play. Anderson, who is also a renowned square dance caller, said that playing with Mead has given her an appreciation of “crooked tunes “– songs where an extra two beats are inserted each 16 bars. While crooked tunes aren’t played for square dances, the extra “snuck in” beats are a standard for old time fiddlers. Mead spoke about a visceral, physical quality that attracts him to certain tunes:

“I always wonder what draws me to certain tunes and not to others. The tune itself is one aspect of it, and then playing it is another. There is a physical connection you get to it when you play it. It just fits your style or something, and it makes you want to play it all day.”

Whitt Meade and Kathy Anderson performed for a live studio audience that included all three Duffee brothers and members of the band The Corn Drinkers. They ended the interview by sharing memories of hosting Rise When the Rooster Crows on WYSO.

Tags
A Country Ramble Folk MusicMusicStudio Sessions
Tom Duffee
Tom Duffee has been playing and listening to traditional and country sounds all his life. He started playing the banjo when he was twelve. In his later teens, he started playing in public, sharing in the rich old-time and bluegrass heritage that exists in the Miami Valley. For the past 35 years, he has played in the old-time string band, the Corndrinkers. In 1971, he started programming traditional music on WYSO. With his brothers Dan and Jim, the Duffee brothers initiated a Saturday night bluegrass show as well as a morning offering, Rise When the Rooster Crows, both of which remain on WYSO to this day. Tom's wife, Linda, with whom he shares his life and his music, is a renowned fiddler in the Miami Valley area.
See stories by Tom Duffee
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day