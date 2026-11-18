WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A special event commemorating the 37th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall featured a man imprisoned by the East German Secret Police telling his story to high school students; a Cincinnati law firm is asking for some Ohio provisional ballots to be invalidated but the League of Women Voters said this is an attempt to disenfranchise voters; and Montgomery County gets millions to help reduce lead in older homes.