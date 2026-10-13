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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 13, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:15 AM EDT
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One side of the historic marker in Lebanon. Both markers are free to view for the public.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
One side of the historic marker in Lebanon that marks the last moments Wyandots spent in Ohio before their forced relocation.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Indigenous Peoples' Day was marked with two events - the dedication of a marker memorializing the last moments Wyandots spent in Ohio before their forced displacement, and leaders from two federally recognized Shawnee nations spoke of ways to repair the harm done by colonization; The city of Dayton approved $80,000 to find their next city manager; and University of Dayton's next president will be the first woman leader in its 176 year history.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier