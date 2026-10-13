WYSO Today: October 13, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Indigenous Peoples' Day was marked with two events - the dedication of a marker memorializing the last moments Wyandots spent in Ohio before their forced displacement, and leaders from two federally recognized Shawnee nations spoke of ways to repair the harm done by colonization; The city of Dayton approved $80,000 to find their next city manager; and University of Dayton's next president will be the first woman leader in its 176 year history.

