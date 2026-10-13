3 Songs You Have To Hear: October 13, 2026

Temperatures are cooling and leaves are drifting inside everywhere as fall is firmly in place here in the Miami Valley, which means (if you can believe it) we’re already in the position to start looking ahead to next year’s musical activities. A three-piece tasting of things to come in the near future is on today’s menu of 3 Songs You Have To Hear:

<a href="https://iconicfugues.bandcamp.com/album/2025-dream-2025-blues-1">2025 Dream / 2025 Blues by Iconic Fugues</a>

“2025 Dream/2025 Blues” by Iconic Fugues

Listeners out there waiting for a Parquet Courts reemergence will continue to need patience (don’t worry, they are still a band, no breakup here), but in the meantime, the band’s co-frontman (and recent new resident of France) Andrew Savage has a new band with a debut single: Iconic Fugues, kicking things off with a Savage-standard lyric-filled tune “2025 Dream/2025 Blues”. Sonically splitting the difference between PQ and Savage’s own recent solo material, the rambling tune offers reflections on hazy personal anecdotes and a year of political unrest.

“Born Again” by Star Moles

Philadelphia continues its streak as a hotbed of sterling singer-songwriters, with Emily Moales (aka Star Moles) slotting assuredly into the mix. Star Moles are fresh signees to indie stalwart Dead Oceans, and a new track “Born Again” has been appended to her album from February Highway to Hell to celebrate. Moales creates lightly psychedelic, fuzz-tinged numbers led by her sinuous ear for melody, with a timeless retro-echoing sound that makes her a perfect tourmate for Melbourne, Australia’s Way Dynamic, who’s she set to hit the road with (with a stop in Columbus!) later next spring.

“The Scene Is Changing” by Baby Wave

In other acts with newly-announced labels, the Nashville-via-Athens band Baby Wave have joined the Saddle Creek roster (making them labelmates with Feeble Little Horse, whose Sebastian Kinsler produced this single). “The Scene Is Changing” is both chiming repetition and bracing drive and feedback, a vignette-fueled ode to the scene that has raised them, and one seemingly in flux. You might’ve caught Baby Wave with fellow Nashvillians total wife in Dayton for Valentine’s Day this year (thanks to In Memoriam DYT for that one), with more activity likely on the horizon let’s cross our fingers for a return visit soon.

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