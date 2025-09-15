© 2025 WYSO
We Are A Collaborative Space For Audio Training, Production And Storytelling.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Youth Radio
WYSO Youth Radio

"House of Mirrors" by McFarlin & Sweeney: Narcissistic Leaders 2001

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of Where Egos Dare by Dean B. McFarlin and Paul D. Sweeney showing silhouetted figures against red background
Contributed
Canadian edition cover of House of Mirrors (titled 'Where Egos Dare') by Dean B. McFarlin and Paul D. Sweeney about narcissistic leadership.

Dean McFarlin was a professor at the University of Dayton when he joined us to discuss his book 'House of Mirrors: The Untold Truth about Narcissistic Leaders and How to Survive Them' in 2001. He had written it with Paul Sweeney. When I searched online for an image of the cover, the only one I could locate was the Canadian version, which has the same artwork but a slightly different title (as shown). As the author explains in this interview, we all have elements of narcissism — if we didn't, we probably could not get out of bed every morning. When narcissism becomes pathological, that is when it becomes a problem.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
WYSO Youth Radio AuthorsBooksPsychologyLeadership DaytonUniversity of Dayton
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas