"House of Mirrors" by McFarlin & Sweeney: Narcissistic Leaders 2001

Dean McFarlin was a professor at the University of Dayton when he joined us to discuss his book 'House of Mirrors: The Untold Truth about Narcissistic Leaders and How to Survive Them' in 2001. He had written it with Paul Sweeney. When I searched online for an image of the cover, the only one I could locate was the Canadian version, which has the same artwork but a slightly different title (as shown). As the author explains in this interview, we all have elements of narcissism — if we didn't, we probably could not get out of bed every morning. When narcissism becomes pathological, that is when it becomes a problem.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.