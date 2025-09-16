Bonus Episode: A Conversation with Sharon Lane

No discussion of live music in Dayton could take place without mentioning Sharon Lane. She’s a living legend who has graced local stages for over four decades. This bonus episode features excerpts from her free-wheeling conversation with co-host Jocelyn Robinson.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written, reported, and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.