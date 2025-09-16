© 2025 WYSO
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Bonus Episode: A Conversation with Sharon Lane

By Jocelyn Robinson,
Juliet Fromholt
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

No discussion of live music in Dayton could take place without mentioning Sharon Lane. She’s a living legend who has graced local stages for over four decades. This bonus episode features excerpts from her free-wheeling conversation with co-host Jocelyn Robinson.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written, reported, and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.

Sharon Lane performs at Trail Town Brewing in Yellow Springs
Jocelyn Robinson
/
WYSO
Sharon Lane performs at Trail Town Brewing in Yellow Springs

Tags
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives Music
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based media producer and radio preservationist. She is the director of the<a href="https://www.wyso.org/archives"> Center for Radio Preservation &amp; Archives at WYSO</a> public radio.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
