Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Back in the day, WYSO wasn’t the only place you could hear women’s music. There was a vibrant live music scene in the Dayton area, and there was a lot of cross pollination between the radio station and venues like Canal Street Tavern and Gilly’s. In this episode of Women’s Voices, Women’s Music, we explore the Dayton Women’s Music Collective and the singers and songwriters who brought women’s musical genius to local stages.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written, reported, and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.

1 of 6 — Ep 5 images/Victoria Jones.jpg Victoria Jones performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective courtesy of Sue Elam 2 of 6 — Ep 5 images/Linda Wentz.jpg Linda Wentz performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective courtesy of Sue Elam 3 of 6 — Ep 5 images/Chris Simon.jpg Chris Simon performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective / courtesy of Sue Elam 4 of 6 — Ep 5 images/Newsclipping_Connie_2.jpg A Dayton Daily News article about the Dayton Women's Music Collective courtesy of Sue Elam 5 of 6 — Ep 5 images/Debbie DeCasio.jpg Debbie DeCasio performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective courtesy of Sue Elam 6 of 6 — Ep 5 images/IMG_1001.jpeg Sue Elam, local activist and keeper of the Dayton Women's Music Collective archives Jocelyn Robinson

Audio Extras

Debbie Smith Band live at Walnut Hills, 1981 Listen • 59:18