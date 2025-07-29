© 2025 WYSO
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

By Jocelyn Robinson,
Juliet Fromholt
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Back in the day, WYSO wasn’t the only place you could hear women’s music. There was a vibrant live music scene in the Dayton area, and there was a lot of cross pollination between the radio station and venues like Canal Street Tavern and Gilly’s. In this episode of Women’s Voices, Women’s Music, we explore the Dayton Women’s Music Collective and the singers and songwriters who brought women’s musical genius to local stages.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written, reported, and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.

Victoria Jones performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective
courtesy of Sue Elam
Linda Wentz performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective
courtesy of Sue Elam
Chris Simon performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective / courtesy of Sue Elam
A Dayton Daily News article about the Dayton Women's Music Collective
courtesy of Sue Elam
Debbie DeCasio performing as part of the Dayton Women's Music Collective
courtesy of Sue Elam
Sue Elam, local activist and keeper of the Dayton Women's Music Collective archives
Jocelyn Robinson

Audio Extras

Debbie Smith Band live at Walnut Hills, 1981
Deb Smith performing at Canal Street Tavern
Sharon Lane live on WYSO, previewing her Hog Jam performance, 2017

Tags
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives MusicRediscovered Radio
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based media producer and radio preservationist. She is the director of the<a href="https://www.wyso.org/archives"> Center for Radio Preservation &amp; Archives at WYSO</a> public radio.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
