Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Bonus Episode: A conversation with Suzanne Hopkins

By Jocelyn Robinson
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
Suzanne and Gary Hopkins showing off a Hotmud Family record.
Amy Harper
/
WYSO
Here’s another bonus episode of Rediscovered Radio for your listening pleasure, featuring a trip down Memory Lane with Suzanne Hopkins of the Hotmud Family. Co-host Jocelyn Robinson sat down with Suzanne to reminisce about her days in the band, including hosting the Country Music Jamboree at the Living Arts Center that WYSO broadcast live every Wednesday night, and to talk about Dayton’s rich Appalachian music legacy.

We want to dedicate this bonus episode to the memory of Rita Faye Johnson, who passed away April 10, 2024. Formerly Rita Faye Bingham, she hosted the Country Music Jamboree back in the day. Rest well, Rita Faye.

More episodes of Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music are coming up; you won’t want to miss ‘em, so follow us wherever you get you podcasts! And if you like what you’re hearing, rate us, share us, and tell a friend or two!

Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
