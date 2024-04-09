Musical Roots Women

Amy Harper / WYSO Suzanne Hopkins with her banjo

In the early-mid 1970s, WYSO was the site of an explosion in bluegrass and old-time music, both on the air and at venues throughout the Miami Valley. The WYSO Archives holds live broadcasts from the Living Arts Center in Dayton that were hosted by a local band whose frontwoman was a major voice in the local roots music movement. That synergy brought together several generations of traditional musicians with local and national ties, inspired women musicians who are still performing today, and provided WYSO with rich on-air programming, often hosted by women.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written reported and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the editor.

Special thanks to Tom Duffee for getting the ball rolling and continuing to roll it all these years later, to Fred Bartenstein, the keeper of Miami Valley’s bluegrass history and co-editor of Industrial Strength Bluegrass, and to Gary and Suzanne Hopkins for their hospitality. And big thanks to Amy Harper for production assistance and photography.

courtesy of Linda Scutt The Dixie Darlings

Audio extras:

Hot Mud Family, Country Music Jamboree Listen • 53:24

Dixie Darlings, International Women’s Day 1976 Listen • 54:19