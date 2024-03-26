Making Change: Women’s Voices on WYSO

Over the past 66 years, WYSO grew from a student-run college radio station to the Miami Valley’s major public media outlet, and the WYSO Archives preserves the chronicle of that transition. All the while, the station reflects larger societal progress from the late 1950s through the present. We can trace that progress by focusing on the voices in the Archives, especially women’s voices in the music shows and feminist content that aired during WYSO’s early years.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written reported and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the Editor. Thanks to Scott Sanders at Antiochiana. Special thanks to Neenah Ellis.