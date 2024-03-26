© 2024 WYSO
Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Making Change: Women’s Voices on WYSO

By Jocelyn Robinson,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 26, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
Over the past 66 years, WYSO grew from a student-run college radio station to the Miami Valley’s major public media outlet, and the WYSO Archives preserves the chronicle of that transition. All the while, the station reflects larger societal progress from the late 1950s through the present. We can trace that progress by focusing on the voices in the Archives, especially women’s voices in the music shows and feminist content that aired during WYSO’s early years.

This episode of Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives was written reported and produced by Jocelyn Robinson with Juliet Fromholt. Sound design by Tom Amrhein. Jesse Dukes is the Editor. Thanks to Scott Sanders at Antiochiana. Special thanks to Neenah Ellis.

Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
