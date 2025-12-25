© 2025 WYSO
Yellow Springs author Scott Geisel's new mystery novel on Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 25, 2025 at 5:02 PM EST
Book cover for "Orca's Call" by Scott Geisel, showing the silhouette of a man in dark clothing standing on a dock, looking out at a Washington State ferry in foggy water, with the subtitle "A Nils and Bly Novel"
Scott Geisel
/
Contributed
"Orca's Call" by Scott Geisel

Scott Geisel is the author of a mystery series featuring private investigator Jackson Flint, set in the Yellow Springs area. In his latest novel, Geisel takes readers to the Pacific Northwest, where two new characters, Nils and Bly, find themselves caught up in an adventure neither of them expected. Will this become the first book in a new series? Listen to find out.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

