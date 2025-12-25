Yellow Springs author Scott Geisel's new mystery novel on Book Nook

Scott Geisel is the author of a mystery series featuring private investigator Jackson Flint, set in the Yellow Springs area. In his latest novel, Geisel takes readers to the Pacific Northwest, where two new characters, Nils and Bly, find themselves caught up in an adventure neither of them expected. Will this become the first book in a new series? Listen to find out.

