© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Water to Bind' by Scott Geisel

Published August 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'Water to Bind' by Scott Geisel

Vick Mickunas speaks with returning guest Scott Geisel about his second Jackson Flint mystery set in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Scott Geisel returned to the program to talk about his second Jackson Flint mystery which is set mostly in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Private eye Jackson Flint and his muscular sidekick Brick are confronted by a situation in which a client is dealing with treasure hunters who are trying to locate some unknown but clearly valuable item that could be hidden away inside a remote cabin which she has recently inherited. What could that item be? It certainly isn't anything one might expect. Their client is worried and Jackson and Brick are prepared to rescue this damsel in distress if they must.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook BooksFictionArts and Culture
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas