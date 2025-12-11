Best of Book Nook: Newbery medalist Karen Cushman on 'Matilda Bone'

Karen Cushman made her only visit to the program in 2002. She was on a book tour for her young adult novel "Matilda Bone." The book was set in medieval times, and her protagonist was working in the rather primitive medical field of that period. For example, bloodletting was a common practice, and those who practiced this "cure" brought along their own leeches. In this story, we meet a man who is quite fond of his leeches — he pampers them.

This is an enduring tale. It remains in print and was reissued as recently as 2020.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.