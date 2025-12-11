© 2025 WYSO
Best of Book Nook: Newbery medalist Karen Cushman on 'Matilda Bone'

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:04 AM EST
"Matilda Bone" by Newbery Medalist Karen Cushman follows a sheltered 14-year-old thrust into the world of medieval medicine. The novel, first published in 2000, was reissued in 2020 with an introduction by Newbery Honor winner Adam Gidwitz.

Karen Cushman made her only visit to the program in 2002. She was on a book tour for her young adult novel "Matilda Bone." The book was set in medieval times, and her protagonist was working in the rather primitive medical field of that period. For example, bloodletting was a common practice, and those who practiced this "cure" brought along their own leeches. In this story, we meet a man who is quite fond of his leeches — he pampers them.

This is an enduring tale. It remains in print and was reissued as recently as 2020.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
