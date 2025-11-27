Robert Goldsborough on 'The White Mountain' and continuing Nero Wolfe

The Nero Wolfe series of mysteries by Rex Stout is legendary. After Stout died, one of his devoted fans — a Chicago journalist named Robert Goldsborough — decided to try his hand at writing a Nero Wolfe mystery that would adhere to the standards and frameworks of the novels. That was 40 years ago, and he has been doing it ever since.

Wolfe, the portly private investigator, rarely leaves his Manhattan brownstone. He has his sidekick, Archie, to do all of his legwork. Archie is also the narrator of these books. In this latest addition to the Wolfe series, the two of them make a rare trip together to Switzerland to solve their latest mystery.

The author is deeply respectful of the obligations of being the continuator of Rex Stout's beloved characters. He gives a portion of the proceeds from his sales to the Stout estate, and if he gets the slightest fact wrong in one of his creations, he will instantly hear from indignant Wolfe fans who are always prepared to correct the tiniest mistakes.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.