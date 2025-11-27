© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Robert Goldsborough on 'The White Mountain' and continuing Nero Wolfe

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 27, 2025 at 10:44 PM EST
Book cover for "The White Mountain" by Robert Goldsborough, featuring snow-covered Alpine peaks against a dark blue sky, part of the Nero Wolfe mystery series
Robert Goldsborough
/
Contributed
"The White Mountain" by Nero Award-winning author Robert Goldsborough takes detective Nero Wolfe on a rare journey outside his Manhattan brownstone to the Swiss Alps. (Cover image courtesy of Mysterious Press)

The Nero Wolfe series of mysteries by Rex Stout is legendary. After Stout died, one of his devoted fans — a Chicago journalist named Robert Goldsborough — decided to try his hand at writing a Nero Wolfe mystery that would adhere to the standards and frameworks of the novels. That was 40 years ago, and he has been doing it ever since.

Wolfe, the portly private investigator, rarely leaves his Manhattan brownstone. He has his sidekick, Archie, to do all of his legwork. Archie is also the narrator of these books. In this latest addition to the Wolfe series, the two of them make a rare trip together to Switzerland to solve their latest mystery.

The author is deeply respectful of the obligations of being the continuator of Rex Stout's beloved characters. He gives a portion of the proceeds from his sales to the Stout estate, and if he gets the slightest fact wrong in one of his creations, he will instantly hear from indignant Wolfe fans who are always prepared to correct the tiniest mistakes.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
