© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Eileen Lynch's 'Splenditude' & William Kennedy's Albany Cycle Classic

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Book covers for "Changó's Beads and Two-Tone Shoes" by William Kennedy showing two-tone wingtip shoes on grass, and "Splenditude" by Eileen T. Lynch featuring a Chicago street scene with elevated train tracks and downtown buildings
William Kennedy/Eileen T. Lynch
/
Contributed
Featured on this episode of The Book Nook: "Splenditude" by Eileen T. Lynch and "Changó's Beads and Two-Tone Shoes" by William Kennedy
"Splenditude" by Eileen T. Lynch

Eileen Lynch's first book mines aspects of her own life, although it is not autobiographical. Her next book will be a story collection inspired by her family history.

"Chango's Beads and Two-Tone Shoes" by William Kennedy

In 2011, I did my only interview with one of my literary idols. I have been rereading one of his books recently, "The Flaming Corsage," the sixth book in his Albany Cycle, when I began wondering what he has been doing lately. He was 84 years old when I spoke to him about the eighth book in the Albany Cycle, "Changó's Beads and Two-Tone Shoes," and I wondered if he has published anything since then. Apparently, he has not. He is now 97 years old. Was that his final novel? Or is there something else that will come out someday? One can hope.

In this excerpt from our 2011 conversation, you will hear a man of untamed brilliance diving deep into the subject at hand. This was and is one of my favorite interviews ever. You rarely get to meet your heroes. The time I spent with him that day on the phone was a truly splendid experience.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook InterviewMental HealthLiteratureAuthorsBooks
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas