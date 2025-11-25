Eileen Lynch's 'Splenditude' & William Kennedy's Albany Cycle Classic

"Splenditude" by Eileen T. Lynch

Eileen Lynch's first book mines aspects of her own life, although it is not autobiographical. Her next book will be a story collection inspired by her family history.

In 2011, I did my only interview with one of my literary idols. I have been rereading one of his books recently, "The Flaming Corsage," the sixth book in his Albany Cycle, when I began wondering what he has been doing lately. He was 84 years old when I spoke to him about the eighth book in the Albany Cycle, "Changó's Beads and Two-Tone Shoes," and I wondered if he has published anything since then. Apparently, he has not. He is now 97 years old. Was that his final novel? Or is there something else that will come out someday? One can hope.

In this excerpt from our 2011 conversation, you will hear a man of untamed brilliance diving deep into the subject at hand. This was and is one of my favorite interviews ever. You rarely get to meet your heroes. The time I spent with him that day on the phone was a truly splendid experience.

