Book Nook

Cindy Fazzi Domingo Bounty Hunter series: Two books released together

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book covers of Danger No Problem and Sunday or the Highway by Cindy Fazzi, featuring bold yellow text on dark backgrounds with Philippine sun imagery
Contributed
Danger No Problem and Sunday or the Highway by Cindy Fazzi, featuring Filipino-American bounty hunter Domingo in two simultaneous releases.

Cindy Fazzi is a former journalist who has made the transition to writer of thrillers. Her character, Domingo, usually spends his time hunting down undocumented immigrants who have committed serious criminal acts. He's quite good at his job. In these two books, he encounters problems when he tries to track down undocumented immigrants who are not the perpetrators of violent crimes. He finds that these particular pursuits can become quite complicated. This is a fantastic and truly timely series.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook FictionAuthorsBooksImmigration
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas