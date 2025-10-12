Remembering Thomas Perry: Murder Book, Hero & Pro Bono Interviews

In 1995, I read my first crime fiction. I had never read in that genre. There were so many crime fiction writers coming through Dayton on book tours 30 years ago that when I began talking to authors on WYSO in 1994, I had to catch up fast. Three decades later, I have read thousands of crime novels, and they are among my favorite things to read. In 2022, I received an email from Otto Penzler's publishing house, the Mysterious Press. It was a press release for the new novel by Thomas Perry. I read it and wondered how it was possible that I was not familiar with him. I read that new one, 'Murder Book,' and I loved it. I booked an interview with Thomas Perry.

During our conversation, he seemed somewhat pleased and surprised by my enthusiasm for his work. I got the impression he didn't do many interviews. Like clockwork the following year, he put out another one: 'Hero.' I talked to him again. By then, I had gone back into his vast body of work and read a bunch of his stuff. I began right at the beginning, and I have kept reading him ever since. What an incredible writer he was. I spoke to him again early this year. Our third interview was for 'Pro Bono,' and I think it is one of his all-time best books. Thomas Perry died on Sept. 15. I was so shocked and saddened to lose him. This one's for you, Tom.

