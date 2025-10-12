© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Remembering Thomas Perry: Murder Book, Hero & Pro Bono Interviews

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 12, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book covers of Murder Book, Hero and Pro Bono by Thomas Perry, with photo of Book Nook host Vick Mickunas who interviewed Perry three times.
Contributed
Thomas Perry's final three novels — Murder Book, Hero and Pro Bono — featured alongside Book Nook host Vick Mickunas, who interviewed the acclaimed crime writer three times before Perry's death on Sept. 15, 2024.

In 1995, I read my first crime fiction. I had never read in that genre. There were so many crime fiction writers coming through Dayton on book tours 30 years ago that when I began talking to authors on WYSO in 1994, I had to catch up fast. Three decades later, I have read thousands of crime novels, and they are among my favorite things to read. In 2022, I received an email from Otto Penzler's publishing house, the Mysterious Press. It was a press release for the new novel by Thomas Perry. I read it and wondered how it was possible that I was not familiar with him. I read that new one, 'Murder Book,' and I loved it. I booked an interview with Thomas Perry.

During our conversation, he seemed somewhat pleased and surprised by my enthusiasm for his work. I got the impression he didn't do many interviews. Like clockwork the following year, he put out another one: 'Hero.' I talked to him again. By then, I had gone back into his vast body of work and read a bunch of his stuff. I began right at the beginning, and I have kept reading him ever since. What an incredible writer he was. I spoke to him again early this year. Our third interview was for 'Pro Bono,' and I think it is one of his all-time best books. Thomas Perry died on Sept. 15. I was so shocked and saddened to lose him. This one's for you, Tom.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook MemorialAuthorsWritingMurder
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas