Book Nook

"Book of YES" by Erin Rastikis: HR Love Story That Transformed Lives

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Book of YES by Erin Rastikis showing silhouettes of two people on motorcycles reaching toward each other against a sunset
Contributed
Book of YES: A Human Resources Love Story That Transformed Lives by Erin (Henry) Rastikis, featuring the author's motorcycle romance and workplace transformation story.

Erin (Henry) Rastikis was helping her client with a project. She tried to ignore what she was feeling when she was with the guy. She wondered how this could be happening to her. She could not fall in love with this client. Or perhaps she could. And she did. She also did the professional thing and stopped working with him directly as a client until circumstances changed and she began helping him again. They ended up getting married. This is her story about how she got to that big yes.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
