Cindy Fazzi's 'Danger No Problem': Immigration Thriller 30 Years Later

In 1995, Cindy Fazzi, a correspondent in Columbus for the Associated Press, began pitching a novel to publishers. It got universally rejected. Finally, after many years had passed, she was able to find a publisher. By then, she had changed a lot of things about that story, particularly the point of view of her protagonist, and it had become a thriller — a much more palatable genre to publishers. It had become the story of a bounty hunter who tracks down undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes.

Domingo is the bounty hunter, and he is very good at his job. He is also an immigrant and a U.S. citizen, so he has a deep understanding of the immigrant experience. He is deeply sympathetic to the plight of law-abiding undocumented immigrants.

So Fazzi found a publisher, then not too long after that, her novel got orphaned when that publisher went out of business. It was back to the drawing board. She found a new publisher, and she changed the title.

The novel is now titled 'Danger No Problem,' and it will be out again in September, along with a second book in what is now a series of thrillers featuring Domingo, the bounty hunter.

In this interview, the author details her publishing journey and describes her own experiences as an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen. I hope to have her back on the program soon, when both books in this series are being released simultaneously.

