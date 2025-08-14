"Love in Another Town" by Barbara Taylor Bradford - 1995 Interview

Thirty years ago, Barbara Taylor Bradford made her only appearance on the program. In 1979, she published that landmark first novel, 'A Woman of Substance.' It went on to become one of the bestselling novels of all time and still ranks among the top 10. She didn't need to go out on book tours — she was rich, famous, and her books sold like the proverbial hotcakes. Then her husband would adapt them for television. But she was a trouper who went out on exhausting publicity tours. She did the work. She passed through Dayton more than once. On the one occasion I had a chance to talk to her, she came out to our studios for a live interview. Her books always featured strong women, and 'Love in Another Town' was another one of those. It was actually a short book for her — her previous novel had been released only four months prior to this one.

She was utterly charming that day. If you want to know what this story was all about, please listen to our conversation from three decades ago. I'll give you a hint: It is a romance between a young man and an older woman. The author died last November.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.