A Few Small Candles: War Resisters of World War II Tell Their Stories

By Vick Mickunas
August 13, 2025
A Few Small Candles: War Resisters of World War II Tell Their Stories, edited by Larry Gara and Lenna Mae Gara, published by Kent State University Press.

In 1999, I had my only interview with historian Larry Gara. He and his partner, Lenna Mae Gara, had just edited a collection of accounts of war resisters who had refused to participate in World War II. Gara was one of 10 men who shared their memories for this collection. Gara was a longtime faculty member at Wilmington College. He died in 2019.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

