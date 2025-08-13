A Few Small Candles: War Resisters of World War II Tell Their Stories

In 1999, I had my only interview with historian Larry Gara. He and his partner, Lenna Mae Gara, had just edited a collection of accounts of war resisters who had refused to participate in World War II. Gara was one of 10 men who shared their memories for this collection. Gara was a longtime faculty member at Wilmington College. He died in 2019.

