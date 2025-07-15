The Manhunter: U.S. marshal who tracked world's most evil criminals

Almost 30 years ago, John Pascucci came through Dayton on a book tour to publicize his memoir. Pascucci served in the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years, and during that time he was involved in some high-profile cases as he pursued villains who were hiding out in various places, like South America. This is an incredible story, and he was ahead of his time because more than 40 years ago he was employing computers to track down his prey.

It didn't end well, however. Pascucci had to leave that job because he got convicted of a crime and was sent to prison. It was one of those "country club prisons," and his description of what that incarceration was like — the guards left them all alone at night — is almost as entertaining as his descriptions of the pursuit of evildoers.

This interview fell out of the sky, in a way. Peter Hayes produces our sound on the program and he does lots of other things as well. He has been digitizing some old cassette tapes that have been in storage and he found this interview in one of those dusty boxes. What a treat it was to discover this gem!

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.