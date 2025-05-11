Book Nook: 'Murder in Victorian Dayton: The Tragic Story of Bessie Little' by Sara Kaushal

He killed her. It was brutal. He shot her twice in the head then threw

her body in the river. His name was Albert. She was Bessie.

After he murdered her he went home, put his horse and buggy in the barn,

along with his bloody suit, and set the barn on fire. Oh, and he also

wrote a long love letter to another woman. Weird guy.

He denied everything. Claimed she killed herself. This is the story of

the murder trial. He had money. She didn't. She was older than him. He

refused to marry her. She thought she was pregnant. That's how some bad

boys deal with problems. Gunfire. He was a spoiled rotten punk who had

never had to answer for any of his misdeeds.

The ladies were swooning over him during the trial. After the trial the

men were jostling to get in to watch Albert get fried in the electric

chair.

This is quite a story.

