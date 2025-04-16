Best of the Book Nook: 'A History of America in Thirty-Six Postage Stamps' by Chris West

Original recording made in 2014

11 years ago when I talked to Chris West about his history of U.S. Postage stamps the U.S. Postal Service was under threat. As of today the threats to this essential service have become even more significant. I

felt it was a good time to dust off this interview from 2014 to remind listeners about the importance of the U.S.P.S. as well as the beauty of the postage stamps that have been adorning our mail since 1847.

Bonus segment: An interview with Bill Felker

My radio colleague Bill Felker hosted his final program on WYSO last month. Bill has appeared as a guest in the Book Nook on numerous occasions so I pulled out this archived interview as a tribute to him. He was in fine form that day.

