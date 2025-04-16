© 2025 WYSO
Best of the Book Nook: 'A History of America in Thirty-Six Postage Stamps' by Chris West

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:29 PM EDT
Original recording made in 2014

11 years ago when I talked to Chris West about his history of U.S. Postage stamps the U.S. Postal Service was under threat. As of today the threats to this essential service have become even more significant. I
felt it was a good time to dust off this interview from 2014 to remind listeners about the importance of the U.S.P.S. as well as the beauty of the postage stamps that have been adorning our mail since 1847.

Bonus segment: An interview with Bill Felker

My radio colleague Bill Felker hosted his final program on WYSO last month. Bill has appeared as a guest in the Book Nook on numerous occasions so I pulled out this archived interview as a tribute to him. He was in fine form that day.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
