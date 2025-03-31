© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Boxcar Librarian' by Brianna Labuskes

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Contributed

About a century ago there were libraries in railroad box cars. These
"box-mobiles" (my term) brought books to workers who were living in
isolation in mining camps and lumber camps. The author has woven this
real fact into a compelling work of historical fiction.

Are you passionate about books and reading? You might enjoy this one.

Bonus segment:

"The Fight for the Four Freedoms: What Made FDR and the Greatest
Generation Truly Great" by Harvey J. Kaye

(original recording made in 2015)

Recently I played an excerpt from this interview and got quite a
positive response from some listeners. So here is some more of it.You
can listen to the entire program if you like-it is archived in our
podcast library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
