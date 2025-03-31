Book Nook: 'The Boxcar Librarian' by Brianna Labuskes

About a century ago there were libraries in railroad box cars. These

"box-mobiles" (my term) brought books to workers who were living in

isolation in mining camps and lumber camps. The author has woven this

real fact into a compelling work of historical fiction.

Are you passionate about books and reading? You might enjoy this one.

Bonus segment:

"The Fight for the Four Freedoms: What Made FDR and the Greatest

Generation Truly Great" by Harvey J. Kaye

(original recording made in 2015)

Recently I played an excerpt from this interview and got quite a

positive response from some listeners. So here is some more of it.You

can listen to the entire program if you like-it is archived in our

podcast library.

