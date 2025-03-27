Book Nook: 'Sunday People' by Jo Ann Kiser

Jo Ann Kiser has been writing books for years but she never published

one until after she retired. Over the last several years she has put out

three books. Her latest, "Sunday People," is something she had been

working on for a number of years. This is a story about a family and

most of it is set in the landscape of Eastern Kentucky, a region that is

quite dear to her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.