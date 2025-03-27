© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sunday People' by Jo Ann Kiser

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Contributed

Jo Ann Kiser has been writing books for years but she never published
one until after she retired. Over the last several years she has put out
three books. Her latest, "Sunday People," is something she had been
working on for a number of years. This is a story about a family and
most of it is set in the landscape of Eastern Kentucky, a region that is
quite dear to her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
