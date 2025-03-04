Book Nook: 'Paris Undercover: A Wartime Story of Courage, Friendship, and Betrayal' by Matthew Goodman

The year was 1940. Two brave women in Nazi occupied Paris began

smuggling human beings out of France. These women seemed like unlikely

heroes, they were older, one was English, the other was American. When

they learned that there were British soldiers trapped inside France,

hiding out from the Germans, they decided to do something about it. But

there is much, much more to their story.

