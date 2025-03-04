© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Paris Undercover: A Wartime Story of Courage, Friendship, and Betrayal' by Matthew Goodman

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a book cover called paris undercover with a nighttime scene
Contributed

The year was 1940. Two brave women in Nazi occupied Paris began
smuggling human beings out of France. These women seemed like unlikely
heroes, they were older, one was English, the other was American. When
they learned that there were British soldiers trapped inside France,
hiding out from the Germans, they decided to do something about it. But
there is much, much more to their story.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas