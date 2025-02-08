Best of the Book Nook: 'Capital Crimes' by George Winslow

(original recording made in 2000)

This is a book about white collar crime. 25 years ago George Winslow

made his only appearance on the program to talk about his book "Capital

Crimes." 25 years later many of the issues we discussed are even more

prevalent today. We looked at the growing disparity in compensation

between workers and CEOs. Take a look now at the billionaires who seem

to be running our country these days.Things have not improved.

Recently it was announced that China just had a trillion dollar trade

surplus. We hear threats being made by our nation's leader, he keeps

complaining that the Chinese are not buying enough stuff from us and as

punishment he plans to enact enormous tariffs on Chinese goods.The

Chinese have now become a dominant producer of electric vehicles and

solar arrays. Some consumers are looking to reduce their carbon

footprints and these items are hot commodities. So let's make them more

expensive, more difficult to obtain. China will find other markets for

their goods while ordinary Americans will be paying the price. Meanwhile

as the US is producing more fossil fuels than ever we are hearing that

extracting even greater quantities of them will somehow curb inflation.

I'm not an economist but this sounds absurd to me.

So why am I talking about China? Well, when you look back at history you

can learn some interesting things. When I spoke to George Winslow 25

years ago he explained a trade situation that took place centuries ago.

All that time ago the Chinese were not interested in western products.

Amazing what history can show us, right? The British had an unquenchable

thirst for Chinese tea and were running huge trade deficits with China

because the Chinese were not interested in British goods. What to do?

The British finally came up with a product the Chinese would buy; opium.

They began producing enormous quantities of opium in their colony of

India and shipping it to China. Other European powers, and it should be

noted, the Americans as well, followed suit, and began making millions

by selling opium to the Chinese. Millions of Chinese became opium

addicts and this caused cultural decay and indebtedness. The Chinese

tried to curtail the flow of opium. The western nations did not want to

lose this highly profitable trade. Look up the Opium Wars if you want to

learn more.

And hopefully I am not the only person who sees irony in the fact that

China is now a leading producer of the chemicals that go into the

production of the synthetic opiate now known as fentanyl, a product that

is ravaging our country, producing addiction and death.

Those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it. The flow of

fentanyl into this country from places like Mexico is being funded by

our insatiable desire for the product. The British wanted their tea so

they gave the Chinese opium. The Latin American cartels producing

fentanyl are being supplied in large part by Chinese chemical

production. Mexico is also being threatened with tariffs, over

immigration, and over fentanyl. I'm sure the Chinese are aware of this

fascinating history between them and the western world. Perhaps we

should try to obtain a broader understanding of the history that

underlies trade deficits over the centuries. What causes them, and how

greed is usually an underlying factor.

