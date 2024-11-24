© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Jimmy Breslin - The Man Who Told the Truth: New York City, New Journalism, and the Career of America's Greatest Crime Reporter' by Richard Esposito

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 24, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST
Contributed

Jimmy Breslin was one of the great newspaper columnists. For half a
century his work appeared in newspapers in New York, in best-selling
books, and elsewhere. His style was distinctive and his approach was
unique. Many writers attempted to emulate his style but there was only
one Jimmy Breslin.

Richard Esposito knew Breslin well. He first made his acquaintance as a
copy boy at the newspaper where Breslin worked. Breslin would yank his
finished column out of the still smoking typewriter and summon a copy
boy, like Esposito, to come and get it and send it to the press. Breslin
could crank out his gorgeous, unadorned prose with incredible speed.
Many years later Esposito was Breslin's editor. He knew the man well.

This is a fascinating look at a troubled genius.

And here is a bonus.
In 2011 I interviewed Jimmy Breslin for what ended up being his final
book.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
