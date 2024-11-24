Book Nook: 'Jimmy Breslin - The Man Who Told the Truth: New York City, New Journalism, and the Career of America's Greatest Crime Reporter' by Richard Esposito

Jimmy Breslin was one of the great newspaper columnists. For half a

century his work appeared in newspapers in New York, in best-selling

books, and elsewhere. His style was distinctive and his approach was

unique. Many writers attempted to emulate his style but there was only

one Jimmy Breslin.

Richard Esposito knew Breslin well. He first made his acquaintance as a

copy boy at the newspaper where Breslin worked. Breslin would yank his

finished column out of the still smoking typewriter and summon a copy

boy, like Esposito, to come and get it and send it to the press. Breslin

could crank out his gorgeous, unadorned prose with incredible speed.

Many years later Esposito was Breslin's editor. He knew the man well.

This is a fascinating look at a troubled genius.

And here is a bonus.

In 2011 I interviewed Jimmy Breslin for what ended up being his final

book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.