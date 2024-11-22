The Best of the Book Nook: 'The All-American Cookie Book' by Nancy Baggett

(original recording made in 2001)

Around 23 years ago one of our leading cookie experts came through Dayton on book tour. Nancy Baggett was on a roll and it wasn't just with her handy

rolling pin. Her book "The All-American Cookie Book" had come out just before the holidays and it was getting lots of attention. When we did this interview she was getting ready to make an appearance on "The Today Show."

I missed her when she came through Dayton but I tracked her down the following day by telephone in Cincinnati. I was quite sad, there would be no cookies for me. Even so, we had a delightful mouth-watering

conversation that day about cookies, their origins, their flavors, the toothsome delights they bring us, especially during the holiday season.

She baked 30,000 cookies while doing the research for this book — 30,000! I really blew it by not having her come by the station for a taste test when she was in town. And 23 years later I still regret it.

Did you know that cookies are a fairly recent invention? Did you know that chocolate was rarely used in cookies initially and how that changed? Did you know that I like cookies? Listen in to this conversation from 23 years ago and you'll get answers to all those burning questions. What is that delightful fragrance? Ah, that fresh batch of cookies is finally done!

