Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sick to Death' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM EST
"sick to death" book cover of a man with a car in the dark
Contributed

Andrew Welsh-Huggins returned to the program for his second interview of
2024 to discuss his latest Andy Hayes mystery. Hayes is a private
investigator in Columbus and was once a highly regarded athlete. Then he
made a complete mess out of his life. Now he's staying busy helping
other people while trying to be a decent citizen. Almost immediately in
this new story he does what he thinks is the right thing and gets
himself into serious trouble. Then the FBI starts taking an interest in
him.

And as this novel opens he also receives a shocking reminder about his
youthful escapades and utter failures to be responsible.Can he ever move
past his misspent youth?

Good stuff!

