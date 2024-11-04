Book Nook: 'Sick to Death' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Andrew Welsh-Huggins returned to the program for his second interview of

2024 to discuss his latest Andy Hayes mystery. Hayes is a private

investigator in Columbus and was once a highly regarded athlete. Then he

made a complete mess out of his life. Now he's staying busy helping

other people while trying to be a decent citizen. Almost immediately in

this new story he does what he thinks is the right thing and gets

himself into serious trouble. Then the FBI starts taking an interest in

him.

And as this novel opens he also receives a shocking reminder about his

youthful escapades and utter failures to be responsible.Can he ever move

past his misspent youth?

Good stuff!

