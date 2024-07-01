© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Misty River: Small Towns Aren't What They Appear To Be' by David Franceschelli

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:54 AM EDT
the book cover for "misty river" with a gray scale photo of a woods with fog
Contributed

David Franceschelli recently published the first book in a series that features his fictional prosecutor Blake Moretti. During this interview he described how some real cases he prosecuted for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office inspired this fictional account of crime being perpetrated in a small town in New York. And he's already written another novel in this series.

a red cover with the album title blood on the tracks

Bonus segment

Back in 2002 Mary Lee's Corvette came by the studio to perform songs from an album they recorded one night in 2001 at Arlene's Grocery in New York. Their "Blood on the Tracks" was a song-by-song cover of Bob Dylan's classic album. Mary Lee Kortes and her band Mary Lee's Corvette
played a couple of songs from their cover album then closed out the set with an original tune that was about to be released on their next album.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
