Book Nook: 'Misty River: Small Towns Aren't What They Appear To Be' by David Franceschelli

David Franceschelli recently published the first book in a series that features his fictional prosecutor Blake Moretti. During this interview he described how some real cases he prosecuted for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office inspired this fictional account of crime being perpetrated in a small town in New York. And he's already written another novel in this series.

Bonus segment

Back in 2002 Mary Lee's Corvette came by the studio to perform songs from an album they recorded one night in 2001 at Arlene's Grocery in New York. Their "Blood on the Tracks" was a song-by-song cover of Bob Dylan's classic album. Mary Lee Kortes and her band Mary Lee's Corvette

played a couple of songs from their cover album then closed out the set with an original tune that was about to be released on their next album.

