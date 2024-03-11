© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Enemy Within' by Robert K. Tanenbaum

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A former federal prosecutor shared his intimate knowledge of our justice system.

Robert K. Tanenbaum understands criminals. He got to know many of them during his long career as a federal prosecutor. Tanenbaum prosecuted hundreds of felony cases and and he never lost one. He parlayed his vast knowledge of the legal system and the thought processes of criminals into creating a popular series of crime novels. In 2001 he was in our area on a book tour and came out to WYSO to make his only appearance on the program.

During this conversation we talked a lot about his career as a district attorney. He explained how important it is that prosecutors have to stay apolitical, remaining above politics. Whenever they have political agendas justice cannot be properly served. I asked him about some notable legal prosecutions from that time period and got his quick take on what he thought about those particular outcomes. One of the most notable ones involved O.J. Simpson. Tanenbaum believes the prosecution screwed up that case and that Simpson was probably guilty of murder. The author is a Brooklyn native and during this interview he became rather animated as he was making some points and his distinctive Brooklyn accent was coming through loud and clear.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas