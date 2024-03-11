Best of the Book Nook: 'Enemy Within' by Robert K. Tanenbaum

Robert K. Tanenbaum understands criminals. He got to know many of them during his long career as a federal prosecutor. Tanenbaum prosecuted hundreds of felony cases and and he never lost one. He parlayed his vast knowledge of the legal system and the thought processes of criminals into creating a popular series of crime novels. In 2001 he was in our area on a book tour and came out to WYSO to make his only appearance on the program.

During this conversation we talked a lot about his career as a district attorney. He explained how important it is that prosecutors have to stay apolitical, remaining above politics. Whenever they have political agendas justice cannot be properly served. I asked him about some notable legal prosecutions from that time period and got his quick take on what he thought about those particular outcomes. One of the most notable ones involved O.J. Simpson. Tanenbaum believes the prosecution screwed up that case and that Simpson was probably guilty of murder. The author is a Brooklyn native and during this interview he became rather animated as he was making some points and his distinctive Brooklyn accent was coming through loud and clear.

