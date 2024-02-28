© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Young Woman from the Provinces' by Jo Ann Kiser

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
Jo Ann Kiser began working on this novel over fifty years ago.

Jo Ann Kiser began imagining this novel in about 1970. It started off as a memoir. Eventually she decided to turn it into fiction. Geneva Clay, her protagonist, always dreamed of becoming a writer. Apparently, so did Jo Ann.

This is quite a story. So is Jo Ann's. The author insists this is not an autobiography. I believe her. There's a saying; write what you know. She certainly did that!

Good things do come to those who wait.

Vick Mickunas
