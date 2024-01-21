Book Nook: Martha Moody, Simon Sebag Montefiore and Craig McDonald

In 1994 I interviewed my first author on WYSO, now and then I'll look back at some of those conversations. I'm calling it a Book Nook Potpourri.

"Sometimes Mine" by Martha Moody

Martha Moody is a writer from Dayton. She has made a number of appearances on the program and is one of our most successful local authors. One of her novels has sold nearly a million copies. She's a brilliant writer and gives fantastic interviews.

"Sashenka" and "Young Stalin" by Simon Sebag Montefiore

This historian has also appeared on the show a number of times. He can do it all; he writes amazing works of history and he creates extraordinary novels. He's also quite well known as a television presenter. In 2008 he had a new novel, "Sashenka," as well as the paperback release of his biography of Joe Stalin. Montefiore is another gifted writer who does fabulous interviews as well.

"Print the Legend" by Craig McDonald

This has been my only interview with Craig McDonald. He's a prolific writer and also a mysterious guy. When we had this conversation he was on the telephone and although he would admit he was in Ohio he would not reveal exactly where he was. Rather mysterious, eh? I'm still baffled by his secrecy. He writes great novels and he's quite a good interview, too.

