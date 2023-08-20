The Best of the Book Nook: 'Seasons of Her Life: A Biography of Madeleine Korbel Albright' by Ann Blackman

(Original recording made in 1998)

In 1998, the presidential administration of President Bill Clinton was entering the final two years of a second, final term and his Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright was leaving her mark on this nation's diplomacy.

Secretary Albright had not wanted the veteran journalist Ann Blackman to write a biography about her but she did it anyway. Madeleine Albright tried to prevent the author from gaining access to her friends and colleagues for on the record interviews. Finally, when the author was almost finished writing the book Secretary of State Madeleine Albright agreed to do some interviews although the book remained unauthorized.

Madeleine Albright died last year. The author went on to write some other well received books. This book was her first one.

