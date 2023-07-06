The Best of the Book Nook: 'Cat on the Scent' by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown

(Original recording made in 1999)

Rita Mae Brown burst on to the literary landscape with her novel "Ruby Fruit Jungle." That book became a cult classic. Later in her career she began to crank out a series of detective novels in which the crimes are solved by a cat and her co-author is also a cat. In this interview she talked about book #7 in the series. She recently published book #31 in this long running feline mystery series written ostensibly by her cat Sneaky Pie Brown. From what I know of cats I have to imagine that Sneaky Pie is now submitting manuscripts from some great cattery in the sky? It has been twenty years since I last spoke to Rita Mae so I am not positive about that. There are some rare cats who do live into their 20s. If Sneaky Pie is still with us she must be pushing 30-years-old by now? I have my doubts about that.

Rita Mae had been to Yellow Springs before. During my first interview with her in the mid 1990's she talked about that. Then I interviewed her for a third time in 2003. This interview was our second one.



Book Nook Bonus Segment

We had some extra time to include this bonus segment with the Brazilian guitarist and vocalist Badi Assad. She came out to see us 25 years ago when she was actually living in Dayton, Ohio.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.