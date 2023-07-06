© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Cat on the Scent' by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Cat on the Scent" by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown

The day the author of Ruby Fruit Jungle came to Yellow Springs, Ohio.

(Original recording made in 1999)

Rita Mae Brown burst on to the literary landscape with her novel "Ruby Fruit Jungle." That book became a cult classic. Later in her career she began to crank out a series of detective novels in which the crimes are solved by a cat and her co-author is also a cat. In this interview she talked about book #7 in the series. She recently published book #31 in this long running feline mystery series written ostensibly by her cat Sneaky Pie Brown. From what I know of cats I have to imagine that Sneaky Pie is now submitting manuscripts from some great cattery in the sky? It has been twenty years since I last spoke to Rita Mae so I am not positive about that. There are some rare cats who do live into their 20s. If Sneaky Pie is still with us she must be pushing 30-years-old by now? I have my doubts about that.

Rita Mae had been to Yellow Springs before. During my first interview with her in the mid 1990's she talked about that. Then I interviewed her for a third time in 2003. This interview was our second one.

Book Nook Bonus Segment

We had some extra time to include this bonus segment with the Brazilian guitarist and vocalist Badi Assad. She came out to see us 25 years ago when she was actually living in Dayton, Ohio.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
