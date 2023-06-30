The Best of the Book Nook: 'Mind Catcher' by John Darnton

(Original recording made in 2002)

John Darnton wrote for the New York Times for many years. And he wrote novels. In his novel "Mind Catcher" he imagined connections between brains that verged on science fiction. Or not. 21 years later this stuff doesn't sound that unrealistic. We talked about artificial intelligence that day in 2002. Now everybody seems to be talking about it. AI is in the news.And on our minds.

