Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Mind Catcher' by John Darnton

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
"Mind Catcher" by John Darnton

Artificial Intelligence, threat? Or promise? And other brainy topics.

(Original recording made in 2002)

John Darnton wrote for the New York Times for many years. And he wrote novels. In his novel "Mind Catcher" he imagined connections between brains that verged on science fiction. Or not. 21 years later this stuff doesn't sound that unrealistic. We talked about artificial intelligence that day in 2002. Now everybody seems to be talking about it. AI is in the news.And on our minds.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
Vick Mickunas