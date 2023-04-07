Book Nook: 'The Widows' by Jess Montgomery

Jess Montgomery is the author of the Kinship mystery series of novels set in Southeast Ohio during the 1920s. Her protagonist in these stories is the fictional Maude Collins, Ohio's first female sheriff. The author has made appearances on the show to discuss all four books so far in this series.

The first Kinship novel. The Widows, is the featured book being read right now by many readers in our region as it was chosen as this year's book in the One Book, Many Communities community read.Many of our local libraries are participating in this event and there have been a number of special programs which have taken place over the past six weeks in conjunction with this community activity at libraries across our listening area.

The culminating event in this celebration of reading will be taking place at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Wednesday, April 19. I'll be talking to Jess Montgomery onstage at 7 p.m.

Jess will be autographing copies of her books prior to our discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. These events are open to the public and we hope to see some of our loyal listeners there that evening. Please stop by and say hello!

This special edition of the show features excerpts from my interviews with Jess Montgomery for the first three books in the Kinship series.

