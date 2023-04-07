© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Widows' by Jess Montgomery

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
"The Widows" by Jess Montgomery

We are taking the Book Nook on the road for an event at Edison State Community College in Piqua, Ohio on Wednesday, April 19.

Jess Montgomery is the author of the Kinship mystery series of novels set in Southeast Ohio during the 1920s. Her protagonist in these stories is the fictional Maude Collins, Ohio's first female sheriff. The author has made appearances on the show to discuss all four books so far in this series.

Jess Montgomery
Contributed
/
Jess Montgomery

The first Kinship novel. The Widows, is the featured book being read right now by many readers in our region as it was chosen as this year's book in the One Book, Many Communities community read.Many of our local libraries are participating in this event and there have been a number of special programs which have taken place over the past six weeks in conjunction with this community activity at libraries across our listening area.

The culminating event in this celebration of reading will be taking place at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Wednesday, April 19. I'll be talking to Jess Montgomery onstage at 7 p.m.

Jess will be autographing copies of her books prior to our discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. These events are open to the public and we hope to see some of our loyal listeners there that evening. Please stop by and say hello!

This special edition of the show features excerpts from my interviews with Jess Montgomery for the first three books in the Kinship series.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
