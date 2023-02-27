The Best of Book Nook: 'You Can Go Home Again-Adventures of a Contrary Life' by Gene Logsdon

(Original recording made in 1998)

Over the course of the years I did half a dozen interviews with a farmer named Gene Logsdon. Gene was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and he died there in 2016 at the age of 84.

Gene wrote a lot of books. He was wise and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a very interesting life. I loved talking to him. He always taught me something new and he could always make me laugh.

I really miss that guy.

