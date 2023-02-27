© 2023 WYSO
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of Book Nook: 'You Can Go Home Again-Adventures of a Contrary Life' by Gene Logsdon

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Cover of 'You Can Go Home Again-Adventures of a Contrary Life' by Gene Logsdon

The enduring wisdom of a farmer named Gene Logsdon.

(Original recording made in 1998)

Over the course of the years I did half a dozen interviews with a farmer named Gene Logsdon. Gene was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and he died there in 2016 at the age of 84.

Gene wrote a lot of books. He was wise and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a very interesting life. I loved talking to him. He always taught me something new and he could always make me laugh.

I really miss that guy.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
