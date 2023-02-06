© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Murder Book' by Thomas Perry

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
Every week I try to find at least one book by an author who had been previously unfamiliar to me. When I heard that Thomas Perry had just published "Murder Book" and that he has had a long and highly regarded career I could not believe I had never read any of his work. I read the new book and I loved it. I could not put it down, reading it straight through to the end. I was so impressed I went out and tracked down some more of his work. I have already read six more his books and every single one was great. There's nothing like binge reading a fabulous author who has built up a substantial body of work.

