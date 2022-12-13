© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Landings: a Crooked Creek Farm Year' by Arwen Donahue

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Cover of 'Landings: a Crooked Creek Farm Year' by Arwen Donahue

The essayist and artist Arwen Donahue has written and illustrated a truly magical memoir.

Arwen Donahue is a graphic artist, writer, and farmer. That's right, Arwen and her husband operate a small farm in Kentucky. Her book "Landings" is a reflective and poignant reminiscence-she looked back at one year of living on their heavily wooded acreage.

Each pithy written entry is accompanied by one of her dazzling water color and ink depictions of their lives in this rural locale. Her connection to that land and the beauty of her surroundings are exquisitely wrought in this heartfelt memoir.

And Arwen has a link to WYSO. Listen to the interview to discover her connections to this radio station.

