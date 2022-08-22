Book Nook: 'Things We Do In the Dark' by Jennifer Hillier

Now and then I'll read a book and get a sense that this book is the one,

the book that will put an author on the map, so to speak. Jennifer

Hillier just published a book that really feels, at least to me, like

the big book that will launch her onto the best seller lists. Here's my

review of it that ran recently in the Cox Ohio newspapers:

In 1984 I landed my first writing gig. My brother was an architect-he

was commissioned to write a magazine piece about the architecture of a

famous resort. My brother was super busy. He asked me to do it.They were

paying two thousand dollars. I reluctantly agreed.

I knew nothing about architecture. So I interviewed the architects. I

still had no clue. But I knew one thing I had learned while studying

journalism; that my first sentence had to be magnificent, so perfect

that people would read the entire feature.

I sweated over that first sentence. Finally, I crafted an ideal opening

line. It was seven words long. I wrote the rest of the piece and

submitted it. Some months later they paid me and I received a copy of

the magazine. There was my opening sentence in all its glory.

The rest of the article was written by somebody else. They liked my

opening but that was all they liked. I got paid two grand for writing

seven words. I reached the summit on the first try. That was the most I

have ever been paid for anything I have written.

I still don't know much about architecture but I know an awful lot about

books. Here's one thing I know: that first sentence of a book is so

important. That's when you catch readers or lose them. With that in mind

I will declare that the opening sentence of the new mystery, 'Things We

Do In the Dark' by Jennifer Hillier is the finest, most compelling

opening sentence I have read in years.

Are you doubting me? OK, head to the library or a bookstore and peruse

her opening line. Then buy or borrow the book. You won't be able to

resist. As the story begins the police have been called to a mansion in

Seattle. A famous comedian is bobbing in a bathtub-filled with his own

blood. He's rather dead.

His young wife Paris Peralta stands nearby looking confused. She's

drenched with blood and brandishing one of her late husband's favorite

straight edge razors. Hillier writes a fabulous opening sentence then

follows it up with this scene that leaves us shocked, perplexed, and

eager to know what has really transpired.

The author employs wickedly clever flashbacks to flesh out her twisted

tale. Paris is the prime suspect-she's really concerned about the press

coverage. The tabloids publish photos of her. An inmate serving time in

prison on a murder charge sees reports about the incident and realizes

hey, I know her.

That's all I'm going to say about this extraordinary novel. I have been

reviewing books and talking to authors for nearly three decades.

Sometimes you can just feel it when a book is going to cause a

sensation. I have to believe Jennifer Hillier's 'Things We Do In the

Dark' is going to be her breakout book.

