The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering George McGovern on his 100th birthday

The late George McGovern made two appearances on the program. His first visit was for his biography of Abraham Lincoln. A few years later he returned to talk about his book "What It Means to be a Democrat.

In 1972 George McGovern was the presidential candidate for the Democrats. He lost that election to President Richard M. Nixon in one of the greatest landslides in American history. During his long career in the U.S. Senate McGovern focused his efforts on feeding the hungry and making elections more accessible. He was born in July of 1922 in South Dakota. He was a great man.

