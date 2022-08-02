© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering George McGovern on his 100th birthday

Published August 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'Abraham Lincoln' George McGovern

Vick Mickunas takes time to remember author George McGovern.

The late George McGovern made two appearances on the program. His first visit was for his biography of Abraham Lincoln. A few years later he returned to talk about his book "What It Means to be a Democrat.

Cover of 'What It Means to Be a Democrat' by George McGovern

In 1972 George McGovern was the presidential candidate for the Democrats. He lost that election to President Richard M. Nixon in one of the greatest landslides in American history. During his long career in the U.S. Senate McGovern focused his efforts on feeding the hungry and making elections more accessible. He was born in July of 1922 in South Dakota. He was a great man.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas