Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Deer Season' by Erin Flanagan

Published June 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
Cover of Deer Season by Erin Flanagan

Erin Flanagan published her first novel last year. Deer Season is a crime novel and it is a very good one. It is so fine that it recently won an Edgar Award. That's the ultimate award in the genre. I read a lot of crime novels and this is one of my recent favorites. In this interview the author admitted that she really wasn't very certain about what she was doing as far as trying to write within that genre, when she wrote it. Well, she did an impressive job. Her next book Blackout releases next month and I'm hoping we can do another interview for that one.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
