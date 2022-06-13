Book Nook: 'Deer Season' by Erin Flanagan

Erin Flanagan published her first novel last year. Deer Season is a crime novel and it is a very good one. It is so fine that it recently won an Edgar Award. That's the ultimate award in the genre. I read a lot of crime novels and this is one of my recent favorites. In this interview the author admitted that she really wasn't very certain about what she was doing as far as trying to write within that genre, when she wrote it. Well, she did an impressive job. Her next book Blackout releases next month and I'm hoping we can do another interview for that one.

