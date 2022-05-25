© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth' an interview with Jenifer Hixson

Published May 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Cover of 'How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth' an interview with Jenifer Hixson

Vick Mickunas speaks with a Moth director and one of the co-authors of this book, Jenifer Hixson.

The Moth Radio Hour is a popular program on WYSO and hundreds of other public radio stations across the country. The Moth is celebrating their 25th anniversary with the publication of How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth. Jenifer Hixson is a Moth director and one of the co-authors of this book. She joined me on the telephone to talk about The Moth and how to tell a story. Her all tell stories, right? And we can all use some assistance to help us to tell our stories better. This book is truly an essential guide.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
