Book Nook

Book Nook: 'What Waits Ahead is Way Better and Way Worse Than You Imagined' by Rebecca Rine

Published May 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Cover of the book 'What Waits Ahead is Way Better' by Rebecca Rine

Vick Mickunas has his first in-studio interview since the beginning of the pandemic with author Rebecca Rine.

Rebecca Rine is a patient person. She sent me her book months ago. We were waiting for the chance to have in-studio guests back on the show again and once we got the all clear to do so we scheduled this interview. It was worth the wait.

Rebecca is a great writer. She's got wonderful sense of humor and she gives great advice. We had so much fun talking about her book!

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
