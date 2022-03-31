© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town by Brian Alexander

Published March 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Brian Alexander returns to the Book Nook for a continued discussion of "The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town" with Vick Mickunas

One has to think that most Americans would agree that our health care system is a mess. Brian Alexander took a close look at it. He spent a lot of time at a small community hospital in Ohio. He determined that it is true, out health care system has deep flaws. He examined these issues from his vantage point as an investigative journalist who was allowed to witness how our system is working and not working and the pressures that are driving health care in this country.

The result of his inquiries; "The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town," is a powerful and crucial book. We had Brian on the show for the hardcover publication and then I invited him back again for the paperback release. These issues are not going away. If anything they are only getting worse.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
