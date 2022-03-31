Book Nook: The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town by Brian Alexander

One has to think that most Americans would agree that our health care system is a mess. Brian Alexander took a close look at it. He spent a lot of time at a small community hospital in Ohio. He determined that it is true, out health care system has deep flaws. He examined these issues from his vantage point as an investigative journalist who was allowed to witness how our system is working and not working and the pressures that are driving health care in this country.

The result of his inquiries; "The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town," is a powerful and crucial book. We had Brian on the show for the hardcover publication and then I invited him back again for the paperback release. These issues are not going away. If anything they are only getting worse.

